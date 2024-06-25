PhilHealth briefs Mandaue City employees on their benefits

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) recently conducted an orientation seminar for employees of Mandaue City Government to explain its PhilHealth Konsulta program and address questions about membership and benefits.

During the event, PhilHealth representatives detailed various benefits, including those for mothers and children, as well as packages for human immunodeficiency virus/acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and leptospirosis. They also clarified membership categories, distinguishing between direct contributors (employees, informal sector workers, overseas Filipino workers, naturalized Filipinos, and professionals) and indirect contributors (indigents under the Department of Social Welfare and Development, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities).

Attendees received guidance on procedures when visiting accredited hospitals, facilities, and doctors, and information about single-period confinement.

PhilHealth Mandaue encouraged individuals with questions to reach out through its Facebook page “PhilHealthOfficial,” Twitter account “teamphilhealth,” email at actioncenter@philhealth.gov.ph, or website www.philhealth.gov.ph. It also provided contact numbers: 09671899261 (Globe) and 09283519847 (Smart).

The agency’s new Mandaue City office is now located on the second floor of Parkmall, next to Pag-Ibig Fund office, on Ouano Ave. in Mandaue Reclamation Area, Barangay Guizo.