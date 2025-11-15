PhilHealth extends payment deadline for CV

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has extended the deadline for premium payments for Direct Contributors in Central Visayas who were affected by Typhoon Tino.

In an advisory dated Nov. 14, the PhilHealth Regional Office VII said the payment deadline for October and November 2025 contributions has been moved to Dec. 31, 2025, with no interest.

The extension follows the nationwide declaration of a State of Calamity under Proclamation No. 1077 after Typhoon Tino caused widespread damage last Nov. 4.

The deadline extension, aimed at giving affected families breathing room to

recover from the disaster while maintaining their access to essential health services, covers Self-Earning Individuals, Professional Practitioners, members under the Group Enrollment Program, and the Employed Sector across the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

“This measure aims to ease the financial burden on members affected by the calamity while ensuring continued access to health services,” the agency said.

Members needing clarification may contact the Regional Office VII Collection Section via collsec.pro7@philhealth.gov.ph or visit any Local Health Insurance Office (LHIO) or Satellite Office in Central Visayas.

Aside from easing premium payments, PhilHealth continues to coordinate with local government units to provide guidance on accessing medical services, ensuring that disaster victims, especially those injured or with pre-existing conditions, receive uninterrupted care.

The agency also reminded members that all health services, including consultations, diagnostic procedures, and hospitalization, remain available during the calamity period.

Meanwhile, PhilHealth has implemented emergency measures following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Sept. 30.

To provide timely surgical care, the agency granted provisional contracting of Z Benefits for selected orthopedic implants, expanding access beyond the previously accredited Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

This, after acting PhilHealth President and CEO Edwin Mercado authorized eased policy restrictions to allow more facilities and accredited professionals to provide life-saving procedures at zero co-payment, with flexible claims and exemptions from usual confinement rules. / CAV