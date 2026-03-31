PhilHealth grants penalty relief amid energy crisis

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth) has urged direct contributors to take advantage of its one-time penalty waiver for past-due premiums, aiming to ease financial burdens during the current state of national energy emergency.

The state insurer made the call on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, following Executive Order 110 issued by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on March 24. The order seeks to address an imminent threat to the country’s fuel supply and stabilize prices amid conflict in the Middle East.

While PhilHealth is reviewing proposals to suspend premium collections, it emphasized that the penalty condonation program serves as an immediate relief measure for employers and self-paying members.

“We encourage our direct contributors to avail of this penalty condonation to help ease their expenses,” PhilHealth said in a statement.

“The agency is currently coordinating with government economic managers and is awaiting further guidance from Malacañang on additional measures,” it added.

PhilHealth assured members that health benefits and services will remain uninterrupted despite ongoing economic challenges, in line with the Universal Health Care Act. / PNA