Philhealth hosts seminar on Konsulta program in Mandaue

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) held an orientation seminar focused on the PhilHealth Konsulta Program on Monday, June 24, 2024, to foster understanding among the employees of Mandaue City.

The orientation highlighted the benefits of its packages on mothers and children, as well as its HIV/Aids package and leptospirosis package, among others.

Included in the seminar was the discussion of Philhealth Membership category such as Direct Contributor and Indirect Contributor.

Direct contributors include the employees, informal settlers, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), naturalized Filipinos, and professionals.

Meanwhile, the Indirect Contributors refer to people who are indigents of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), senior citizens, and persons with disability (PWDs).

Attendees were reminded to only seek advice from accredited hospitals or facilities with accredited doctors. They are also informed about single period confinement.

The new location of Philhealth, Local Health Insurance Office-Mandaue City PhilHealth is located at the 2nd floor of Parkmall beside Pag-Ibig, Ouano Avenue Reclamation Area, Guizo, Mandaue City. (Elianah Ursal, UP Cebu Intern)