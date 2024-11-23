Philhealth pays P137B in claims

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth) announced a total disbursement of P137.6 billion in benefit claims from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2024.

This represents a 37.7 percent increase compared to the P99.9 billion disbursed during the same period last year, according to the media release it sent to SunStar Cebu on Friday, Nov. 22.

The state health insurer credited this improvement to its accelerated claims processing, with an average turnaround time (TAT) of just 25 days, which is significantly faster than the 60 day limit prescribed under Republic Act (RA) 10606, or an Act Amending RA 7875, also known as the National Health Insurance Act of 1995.

Emmanuel Ledesma Jr., Philhealth president and chief executive officer, emphasized the impact of the improved payment system.

“The steady flow of payments and accelerated processing time are part of our commitment to provide timely and efficient support to our health care partners. The reduced turnaround time has been commended by partner hospitals around the country,” he said.

He said the quicker TAT has been instrumental in helping hospitals maintain liquidity, pay health workers’ salaries, secure medical supplies and enhance facilities, ultimately resulting in better services for members.

Dr. Jose Santiago Jr., president of the Philippine Hospital Association (PHA), commended the changes.

“There have been many changes in recent months regarding Philhealth’s payments to hospitals. They have been personally visiting hospitals in different regions to reconcile and identify issues. As a result, negative issues between Philhealth and hospitals have been decreasing, and a better relationship between Philhealth and PHA is being established. We can feel the change,” said Santiago in Tagalog.

Dr. Jose Rene De Grano, Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (Phapi) president, echoed his sentiments, and acknowledged Philhealth’s efforts.

PhilHealth is also exploring technology-driven solutions to further enhance claims processing.

Ledesma revealed that a study on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been completed, which could significantly reduce processing times.

“We are confident that with the support of our healthcare partners, this will happen in the very near future,” he said.

To sustain the momentum, Ledesma urged healthcare facilities to ensure the proper filing of claims by investing in trained personnel and adhering to prescribed filing standards.

Common issues, such as incomplete documents, discrepancies and late filings, lead to claims being returned or denied, he said.

Claims are returned to the hospitals because of discrepancies in entries; incomplete, inconsistent or unreadable documents; and improperly completed claim forms. On the other hand, claims are denied payment due to late filing, re-filing, non-compensable cases and confinement during which the hospital has accreditation issues.

Philhealth has also ramped up outreach efforts to educate hospitals on updated claims policies and requirements, conducting reconciliation activities to address issues.

These initiatives, validated by PHA and Phapi leaders, aim to minimize the incidence of rejected or returned claims while promoting transparency and accountability.

“Philhealth is governed by pertinent laws and state auditing rules to ensure that every peso is spent prudently and transparently,” Ledesma said.

He assured the public that Philhealth remains committed to ensuring its funds are used responsibly for the benefit of the Filipino people.

The agency’s reforms have not only improved its relationship with healthcare partners but have also laid the groundwork for sustained collaboration, fostering trust and efficiency in the health sector. / CAV