PhilHealth: Rainy season diseases covered

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has reaffirmed its commitment to provide coverage for hospitalization due to dengue and leptospirosis, diseases that have become prevalent during the rainy season.

In a media release on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma, Jr. announced that the insurance agency’s benefits for these two conditions are available year-round, ensuring financial protection for Filipinos affected by the health risks associated with the wet season.

The rainy season which often leads to flooding and stagnant water, has long been linked to an uptick in water-borne and vector-borne diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights water contamination and mosquito breeding in stagnant water as key contributors to the spread of these illnesses.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 2,115 leptospirosis cases between January and July 2024, while dengue cases have surged to over 208,965 nationwide as of early September.

Benefits

PhilHealth currently offers coverage for both diseases. The benefits for dengue hemorrhagic fever are set at P13,000, while more severe dengue cases are covered up to P16,000. Meanwhile, leptospirosis treatment is covered up to P14,300.

According to Ledesma, these benefits can be accessed at any accredited health facility nationwide.

Ledesma emphasized PhilHealth’s efforts to continually enhance its benefit packages, particularly for diseases that commonly occur during the rainy season.

He assured the public of upcoming improvements, including an increase in the package for severe dengue hemorrhagic fever from P16,000 to P47,000 once the policy is fully implemented.

“Aside from dengue and leptospirosis, your PhilHealth is aggressively enhancing the other benefit packages to provide adequate financial risk protection to all our kababayans,” Ledesma said, noting that these improvements fall under PhilHealth’s ‘Pinalawak at mga Bagong Benepisyo’ program aimed at expanding healthcare coverage for all Filipinos.

As mandated by the Universal Health Care Law, all Filipinos are entitled to these benefits, regardless of their contribution status.

Ledesma reminded PhilHealth members that they are entitled to enjoy their benefits prior to being discharged from health facilities.

He said even if there are concerns about missed premium payments, patients are still eligible for coverage as the essential goal of the Universal Health Care Law is to ensure that the patient receives the necessary treatment first, with premium payment concerns to be addressed afterward.

Claims

PhilHealth’s financial assistance for these diseases has reached significant amounts.

For the first half of 2024, the agency has paid over P14.7 million for leptospirosis claims and more than P1 billion for both hemorrhagic and severe dengue cases.

In Central Visayas, PhilHealth Regional Office VII reported a total payout of P81.5 million for over 7,000 dengue-related claims between January and August of this year. The regional office has yet to receive claims for leptospirosis during the same period.

“Yes, all members are covered in this required commitment for the hospitalization cost and other illnesses,” said Philhealth 7 public relations officer Dina Cinchez in a mix of Cebuano and English.

As of June 2024, PhilHealth has a total of 6,353,703 beneficiaries all over Central Visayas. Of the 6.3 million beneficiaries, 3,677,834 are the registered as members, while 2,675,869 are declared dependents.

Based on the National Health Insurance Act or Republic Act 7875, as amended by RA 10606, the qualified/legal dependents of a PhilHealth member are as follows: Legal spouse who is not a member, children who are 20 years old and below, not married, and not employed, not pregnant and/or without a child, or otherwise a member or dependent of another member, children 21 years old or older with a congenital/acquired disability which makes them completely dependent on the member-parent for support, and parents 60 years old and above who are not existing members nor declared by another member. / CAV