PhilHealth urges members to register for ‘Yakap’ benefits

OFFICIALS of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) in Central Visayas urged members, senior citizens and indigent residents to register to access benefits under the Universal Health Care Act.

Jenet Ann A. Advincula, chief of the Field Operations Division, said senior citizens are automatically covered by law but must still visit a PhilHealth office to obtain an identification number.

“What ‘automatic’ means is that they still need to go to the PhilHealth office so they can be issued a PhilHealth number,” Advincula said, noting the agency lacks complete personal data, such as addresses and birth dates, for all seniors.

The registration process requires a valid government-issued ID and completion of a form. Once registered, members may choose an accredited Yakap clinic. PhilHealth said 274 clinics are accredited across Central Visayas.

Yakap is PhilHealth’s primary care package that provides outpatient consultations, diagnostic services and preventive care. The agency also launched the Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (Gamot) program in the region.

Under the Expanded Senior Citizens Act, senior citizens are exempt from premiums. Income earners must pay a premium equivalent to 5% of their declared income.

“If they have the capacity to pay, there is a premium to be paid… five percent of their declared income,” Advincula said.

She added that indigent members may be exempted upon presenting a certification of financial incapacity from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Comprehensive benefits

The Yakap program grants members and their legal dependents access to medical consultations and health risk assessments; selected laboratory and diagnostic tests; preventive and cancer screening services, including mammography and colonoscopy; health education and counseling; and prescribed essential outpatient medicines through the Gamot benefit.

Patients may access 21 essential medicines at Yakap clinics for common conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and asthma.

Regional reach

Dr. Maria Eliza A. Batucan, chief of the Health Care Delivery Management Division, said registration is required to activate the services.

“Once a member is registered, their first patient encounter is recorded,” Batucan said.

She said physicians assess a patient’s medical history and screen for chronic conditions during the initial visit.

Region 7 has 274 Yakap providers across Cebu, Bohol, Negros and Siquijor. For medicines unavailable at clinics, members may use one of 64 accredited Gamot pharmacies. Most are in Cebu, with expansion underway in Siquijor and nearby provinces, officials said.

Health officials said registration ensures access to financial protection and preventive health screening.

In Advisory No. 2026-0018, PhilHealth said it is reviewing measures to address limited access to medicines in some Yakap clinics following reports of unavailable drugs.

“We’re committed to making sure that every YAKAP Clinic is fully equipped to provide you with the seamless service you deserve because your access to medications should never be a worry,” PhilHealth said in a statement.

PhilHealth said it is working with Yakap clinics to complete administrative and readiness requirements needed to dispense prescriptions.

“Our review shows that delays in access stem from administrative and readiness requirements that providers need to complete before they can provide these prescriptions,” the state-run insurer said.

“While many of our YAKAP Clinics are fully prepared, some still need time to finalize these processes,” it added.

PhilHealth issued the advisory after receiving reports that some members experienced difficulty obtaining prescriptions at certain Yakap clinics. / ABC/SunStar Philippines