Philip Morris Philippines bags 'Great Place To Work' certification

PHILIP Morris Philippines, comprising PMFTC Inc. and PMI Business Solutions (Philippines) Inc. (PMIBS), has earned the Great Place To Work certification for the first time, reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment to nurturing a workplace culture rooted in trust, inclusion, teamwork, and growth.

This recognition reflects the company’s efforts to create an environment where employees can succeed while championing its smoke-free transformation.

Joseph Gruber, head of People & Culture at PMFTC, stressed that the recognition reaffirms the company’s core belief that transformation begins with its people.

“Earning this certification for the first time is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the voices of our employees. Their trust and commitment make PMFTC and PMIBS truly great places to work, where everyone feels empowered to grow and inspired to contribute to our shared purpose of delivering a smoke-free future. When our people succeed and feel valued, our business transformation becomes stronger and more sustainable,” he said.

Great Place To Work® is the trusted global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, spotlighting leadership behaviors that drive success and innovation. Its certification is awarded based on real-time employee feedback about their company’s culture.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.

“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Philip Morris Philippines (PMFTC/PMIBS) stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees,” she added.

The certification strengthens the growing record of Great Place To Work recognitions received by Philip Morris International (PMI) affiliates around the world. For 2025-2026, six PMI affiliates have earned Great Place To Work certifications across Latin America, Asia, and Europe, reflecting the company’s broader focus on creating positive employee experiences across its global operations.

The recognition brings Philip Morris Philippines alongside other PMI affiliates around the world that have received Great Place To Work recognition. It reinforces the company’s commitment to investing in its people as it continues its aim to actively deliver a smoke-free future. (PR)