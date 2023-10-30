Philippine democracy at grassroots level

REGISTERED voters in Cebu and other parts of the Philippines had the opportunity to replace their underperforming village and youth officials on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

They had the chance to select leaders whom they believed could best represent them and address their concerns at the grassroots level. Some of these concerns include essential services such as garbage collection, flood mitigation, security, infrastructure, and other community programs.

They had the chance to choose leaders who can best act as a bridge between their community and higher levels of government.

The Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections represent Philippine democracy at the grassroots level.

However, voters must remember that democracy in the Philippines is full of betrayal: There are victors who do not fulfill their campaign promises.

People must be vigilant and confront their leaders who do not fulfill their promises.

Barangay and youth officials are not royalty; they are servants for the common good.