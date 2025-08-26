Philippine Navy launches PN Mobex 2025 to boost operational readiness

NAVAL Forces Central (Navforcen), in coordination with the Naval Reserve Centers of Western and Eastern Visayas, officially kicked off the third iteration of the Philippine Navy Mobilization Exercise 2025 (PN Mobex 2025) on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Running until September 3, PN Mobex 2025 aims to strengthen the operational readiness of both regular and reserve forces by fully integrating reservists into core naval operations.

In his message, Navforcen Commander Commodore Joselito De Guzman emphasized the growing importance of operational preparedness and strategic coordination in maritime security exercises.

He stressed that the exercise seeks to ensure that the participation of reservists remains a vital and dependable component in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests and responding to a wide range of contingencies.

The exercise will test capabilities across maritime engagements, amphibious operations, logistics, and disaster response, while also fostering inter-agency coordination.

The opening ceremony was attended by Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Dennis Pastor, who represented Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, along with Navforcen Deputy Commander and Officer Conducting the Exercise Captain Francisco Cacho. (DPC)