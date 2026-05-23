Philippine queens set for ‘MGI All Stars’ pageant

THE beauty queens who will represent the Philippines in the first edition of the Miss Grand International All Stars pageant in Bangkok, Thailand, have officially been introduced.

They are Fuschia Anne Ravena, Gazini Ganados, Keylyn Trajano, Imelda Schweighart and Alexia Núñez.

The five candidates formally received their sashes during the opening of the “Welcome All The Stars to Bangkok” event last May 19, 2026, marking the official start of the competition.

The pageant activities will begin with the evening gown and bareface competition on May 27, followed by the swimsuit competition and runway challenge on May 28.

The coronation night is scheduled on May 30 in Bangkok, where 58 candidates are expected to compete. / TRC S