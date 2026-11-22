THE Philippine Red Cross (PRC) reported turning over P56.1 million in shelter and livelihood aid on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, to households affected by the 2025 magnitude 6.9 earthquake and subsequent typhoons in Bogo City and San Remigio in northern Cebu.

Under the shelter repair program, 203 households in Bogo City received P16.3 million in assistance, while 302 households in San Remigio received P21.1 million.

The PRC allocated P7 million in full shelter assistance for 60 households in Bogo City and P8.3 million for 74 households in San Remigio. The aid covered construction materials and labor.

Livelihood grants

The PRC said in a press statement that 320 households received an initial grant of P9,000 each to help them restore their sources of income.

The PRC held the turnover at the Don Celestino Sports Complex in Bogo City with funding from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

PRC chairman and chief executive officer Richard Gordon and secretary general Gwendolyn Pang led the ceremony. Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez, Vice Mayor Carlo Jose Martinez and IFRC delegation head Adesh Tripathee attended.

Gordon said the aid would help families rebuild their homes and regain a sense of security after the disasters.

Quake and typhoon damage

The earthquake struck on Sept. 30, 2025, with its epicenter about 19 kilometers offshore from Bogo City, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. By Oct. 29, the Department of Social Welfare and Development had recorded 21,326 homes damaged by the quake in Bogo City and 20,887 in San Remigio.

About five weeks after the quake, typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) made landfall in Borbon, Cebu, on Nov. 4, 2025, according to Pagasa.

In January 2026, the PRC and IFRC provided emergency shelter supplies in Bogo City and cash grants in San Remigio as part of an earlier relief distribution.

Wider recovery program

Sunday’s turnover was part of the PRC’s 2025–2027 Overall Multi-Hazard Operation, a roughly P360-million recovery program covering 18 provinces.

The PRC launched the program after a series of disasters in 2025, including typhoons Opong, Nando and Tino, super typhoon Uwan, and earthquakes in Davao Oriental and northern Cebu.

It said those disasters affected about 20 million people across 70 provinces and damaged about 935,000 homes. The operation is scheduled to end in February 2027. / DPC