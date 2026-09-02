Philippine women’s IX vows to do better next time

MANILA – National women’s baseball head coach Isaac “Saki” Bacarisas is optimistic that the Philippines can reach the Finals if given another chance to compete at the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup.

Speaking at a news forum Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, Bacarisas said he believes the Philippines can improve on its maiden World Cup performance in Tainan, Taiwan, where it finished with a 2-3 record, highlighted by a stunning 6-0 victory over Cuba.

Losses to host Chinese Taipei (2-8) and Venezuela (0-10) ended the Philippines’ hopes of advancing to the 2027 Finals in Rockford, Illinois.

“We’ve already gauged their level of skill. Hopefully, by the next time around – now that we know their weaknesses – we’ll be able to reach the world stage. I hope we can come back next time,” Bacarisas said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum.

Also present at the forum were team captain Veronica Velasco, Martine Francisco, Richelle Toledo, Cassandra Inot, Nichole Padasas, Mharnie Dela Cruz, Mery Ann Ramos, and Chastene Jover, along with Philippine Amateur Baseball Association secretary general and team manager Michael Asuncion.

“It makes us incredibly proud that the Philippines’ first World Cup victory was achieved by women. It feels amazing to be a part of history,” Velasco said.

After bowing to powerhouse and defending champion Japan (3-0), the Philippines won over world No. 7 Cuba (6-0) and world No. 15 Great Britain (6-0) to post a 2-1 record in Group B and put itself in contention for a berth in next year’s finals.

If not for the losses against Chinese Taipei and Venezuela, Bacarisas believes the Philippines could have made it all the way to Illinois.

“Against Taipei, we were running a bit low on energy, but I still think we can pull it off,” the former national

player said.

The Philippines earned a wild card entry in this year’s WBSC World Cup. / PNA