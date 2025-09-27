Philippines’ Kirk Bondad is Mister International 2025

KIRK Bondad, the Filipino-German model and fitness trainer representing the Philippines, was crowned Mister International 2025 on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. He bested 40 candidates from around the world at the coronation night held at the MCC Hall in Bangkok, Thailand.

Bondad’s victory marks a significant win for the Philippines on the international pageant stage. He also secured spots in the Top 5 for the National Costume competition and the Top 3 for the People’s Choice award.

During the final Q&A, Bondad was asked what social or political issue he would highlight at the United Nations. He chose to focus on children.

“We need to protect them and give them a chance,” he stated. “Because today’s children will be tomorrow’s leaders. Ultimately, I believe that if we can collectively make the right decisions, even in small steps, we will make a big impact internationally.”

The first runner-up was Saadedine Hneineh of Lebanon, while Choi Seung Ho of South Korea was named second runner-up. / HBL