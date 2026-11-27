MANILA – The Philippines opened its campaign in the inaugural ASTAF U19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championship with a victory over Iraq in the boys’ doubles event at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026.

The trio of Gab Silva, Jerald Evangelio and Julian Gamanay needed only 20 minutes to dispatch the Iraqi team, 15-5, 15-5.

“Masaya po kami dahil lahat ng pinaghirapan sa training dahan-dahan namin nakikita pero may mga factors pa kami na dapat i-adjust sa mga bata para mas pa po lalong gumaling sila (We are happy because we are gradually seeing the results of all the hard work put into training; however, there are still some factors we need to adjust for the kids so that they can improve even further),” said national coach Jason Huerte, a regu bronze medalist at the 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

“Katulad nga po ng sinabi ni Coach Jason, lahat ng pagsisikap namin nagkaroon ng saysay kaya masayang-masaya kami sa panalong ito (Just as Coach Jason said, all our hard work has paid off, so we are very happy with this win),” said 18-year-old Gamanay, a native of Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur.

“Unang-una nagpapasalamat kami, Panginoon, dahil kung wala siya wala po kaming magagawa (First and foremost, we thank the Lord, because without Him, we would not be able to do anything),” said Evangelio, who hails from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

“Gusto naming maipakita na hindi kami basta magpapatalo sa ibang nationality (We want to show that we won’t just let ourselves be defeated by other nationalities),” he added.

Meanwhile, the Philippine girls’ regu team of Renelyn Montero, Jay Ann Balwit and Crestanyl Beganio lost to Vietnam, 8-15, 6-15, in Group A.

Other winners in the boys’ division were Indonesia, which defeated Chinese Taipei, 15-13, 17-15; Thailand, which edged Myanmar, 10-15, 17-16, 15-13; and South Korea, which prevailed over Malaysia, 15-12, 7-15, 15-12.

In the girls’ division, Malaysia defeated India, 15-5, 15-10; Thailand beat Indonesia, 10-15, 15-8, 15-3; and Vietnam swept India, 15-8, 15-9.

The tournament is organized by the Philippine Sepak Takraw Association and sanctioned by the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation. / PNA