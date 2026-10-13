Philippines sending 9 athletes to Senegal

MANILA -- Nine Filipinos are set to compete in the 4th Youth Olympic Games (YOG) scheduled Oct. 31-Nov. 13, 2026, in Dakar, Senegal.

Carrying the country’s colors are Pi Durden Wangkay and Naomi Marjorie Caesar in athletics, Jamesray Mishael Ajido and Riannah Chantelle Coleman in aquatics, Maritanya Krog in cycling, Tchelzy Maayo and Hillarion Palles III in artistic gymnastics, Angel Polo in wushu and Jade Justiniane in windsurfing.

“They are the future Olympians, future world champions and the Dakar YOG will provide them the platform to follow the footsteps of the Diazes and Yulos,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino in a news release Tuesday, Oct. 13, referring to Olympic gold medalists Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo and Carlos Yulo.

Wangkay won the men’s 200m gold medal and Caesar clinched a silver medal in the girls’ 800m last October at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain. Wangkay also ruled the same event at the 2025 Bangkok Southeast Asian Games.

Ajido won the 50m butterfly bronze medal at the 12th Asian Age Group Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, last July.

Philippine Taekwondo Association secretary-general Raul “Rocky” Samson is the chef de mission of the delegation.

The YOG comes off the heels of the Aichi-Nagoya 20th Asian Games, where the country improved its performance with four golds, nine silvers and 16 bronze medals. The event will also precede the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 13-21.

The Philippines has so far bagged two medals in the YOG. Luis Gabriel Moreno won the mixed international team event in archery with China’s Li Jiaman in Nanjing in 2014, while Christian Tio took silver in the boys’ twin-tip racing event in kiteboarding at the 2018 edition in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Held every four years, the Dakar edition marks the first time the YOG will be held on African soil.

Around 2,700 athletes from more than 200 National Olympic Committees, including a Youth Refugee Olympic Team, are expected to see action in the event. / PNA