Philippines to host ASEAN banking leaders for AI discussions

The Philippines will host banking leaders from across Southeast Asia on Nov. 12 to 14 to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) and its growing role in financial services.

The 54th ASEAN Banking Council Meeting, hosted by the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) at Makati Shangri-La, Manila, will carry the theme “AI-Driven Banking in ASEAN: Securing Our Future Together.”

Third time as host

This marks the third time the Philippines has hosted the regional meeting, following the 34th gathering in Cebu in September 2004 and the 44th meeting in November 2014.

The earlier meetings focused on regional cooperation and financial integration, while this year’s discussions will center on AI and its impact on banking.

Balancing innovation and security

Banks are increasingly using AI to improve customer service, detect fraud and assess risks. Its adoption, however, raises concerns about data privacy, cybersecurity and accountability.

The meeting will explore how banks can maximize AI’s benefits while protecting customers and maintaining trust in financial services.

Regional cooperation

The meeting is held under the ASEAN Bankers Association (ABA), which brings together banking associations from 11 ASEAN member states.

As financial institutions across Southeast Asia embrace digital technologies, regional cooperation remains important in promoting responsible AI adoption, strengthening risk management and maintaining financial stability.

The gathering highlights ASEAN banking’s evolving priorities as industry leaders work toward a more secure and resilient financial sector. / JAT