Philippines to pitch 3 major agreements at Asean Summit in Cebu

CEBU City is at the center of the regional stage this week as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the 48th Asean Summit. The Philippines is pushing for the approval of three major agreements that aim to strengthen the region’s laws, protect its waters, and respond to global crises.

A historic change

One of the most significant items on the agenda is the Cebu Protocol. If approved, this would be the first time the Asean Charter has been amended since it was signed in 2007.

According to Asean Spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial, this change is a major step in making the organization stronger. It specifically supports the full integration of Timor-Leste, which officially became the 11th member of the regional group in October 2025.

Protecting our seas

The second major document is the Asean Leaders’ Declaration on Maritime Cooperation. This plan focuses on how neighboring countries can work together better at sea.

A key part of this proposal is the creation of an Asean Maritime Center to be based right here in the Philippines. It also seeks to make the Asean Coast Guard Forum an official part of the regional government, ensuring that maritime safety becomes a permanent priority.

Responding to global crises

The third document is a collective statement regarding the Middle East Crisis. This comes after special meetings held by the Philippines earlier this year to discuss how the conflict affects Southeast Asia.

The goal is to create a unified response and ensure that all Asean nations are better coordinated when emergencies happen in other parts of the world. Beyond this, leaders will also discuss energy security, food security, and the safety of citizens living abroad.

Navigating the future together

The theme for this year’s summit is “Navigating Our Future, Together.” President Marcos explained that the region must work to ensure a stable energy supply and protect farmers and small businesses from global economic shocks.

“As chair, the Philippines will continue to champion the founding ideals of ASEAN,” President Marcos said in a video message. “Peaceful co-existence, neutral respect and cooperation for shared benefits.”

As the summit continues in Cebu, these three documents represent the Philippines' effort to lead Southeast Asia toward a more secure and unified future. Decisions made this week will set the tone for how the region handles everything from territory disputes to food prices for years to come.