Philips celebrates 135 Years of lighting excellence with a chance to win a ₱1.6 million hybrid SUV

Philips marks its 135th anniversary with a nationwide promotion that started from September 1 until December 27, 2026, giving Filipino consumers more reasons to choose trusted lighting solutions for their homes and businesses.

Customers can join by purchasing at least ₱500 worth of participating Philips Lighting products in a single receipt from participating stores nationwide. Every qualifying ₱500 purchase earns one raffle entry, subject to the official promo mechanics.

The promotion covers participating products across Philips Lighting’s consumer and professional portfolios, including LED bulbs and lamps, downlights, ceiling lights, smart lighting solutions, and professional indoor and outdoor lighting luminaires, subject to the approved list of eligible products.

Exciting Prizes Await

The Philips 135th Anniversary Promo brings consumers multiple opportunities to win, with prizes distributed across four categories:

● Grand Prize – The Ultimate Win: One (1) BYD Sealion 6 DM-i Hybrid SUV worth ₱1.6 million.

● Minor Prizes – Big-Screen Surprises: Eight (8) 55-inch 4K televisions worth ₱ 30,000 each

● Monthly Prizes – Smart Entertainment Upgrades: Forty (40) WiZ Smart TV Sync Lightstrips worth ₱4,990, with 10 winners per monthly draw.

● Daily Prizes – Everyday Rewards: One hundred thirty-five (135) ₱5,000 Giftaway e-gift certificates, with one winner announced daily.

With every qualifying purchase, consumers can discover lighting solutions that suit their homes while gaining an opportunity to take part in this landmark celebration.

The announcement of winners will be available on the official Philips Lighting Philippines Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PhilipsLightingPH.

Brighten your space. Celebrate 135 years of Philips. Win big.

For complete promo mechanics, registration details, and the list of participating products, visit https://signify.co/4xGAzq7.

135 years of trusted lighting. A brighter home. Extraordinary possibilities. Celebrate with Philips.

Promo is open to qualified participants aged 18 and above who are Philippine residents, subject to the official promo mechanics, eligibility requirements, and applicable terms and conditions. A minimum purchase of ₱500 worth of participating Philips Lighting products in a single receipt qualifies for one raffle entry. Accumulated receipts are not accepted. DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-264478, Series of 2026. (Sponsored Content)