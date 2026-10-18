Phillip Salvador dragged into controversy involving his son

Actor Phillip Salvador has been drawn into the controversy surrounding his son, Joshua Aquino.

Many netizens have questioned the actor for not speaking out against those who have mocked Joshua.

On the “Machong Chismisan” podcast, the son of Salvador and Kris Aquino was described as “useless,” with male podcasters claiming that he simply stares blankly.

Salvador, an actor and politician known for his support of the Duterte family, was also criticized by netizens for his perceived silence on the issue.

“Meanwhile, when it comes to Digong, he even cries at the airport and shouts ‘Bring Him Home’ at rallies. But when his son Josh is being ridiculed, he remains silent,” one netizen complained.

However, Salvador’s camp said the actor’s support for the Duterte family has nothing to do with the issue involving Joshua and asked the public to wait for his side of the story. / TRC S