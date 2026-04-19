PhilSA, NIA partner to boost irrigation systems

THE Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to apply space technology to improve irrigation systems and water resource management across the Philippines.

The agreement, signed by PhilSA Ad Interim Director General Gay Jane Perez and NIA Administrator Eduardo Eddie Guillen, sets the stage for the use of satellite data and analytics to support the planning, development and monitoring of irrigation systems. It also aims to enable proactive and real-time management of water resources nationwide.

Under the partnership, the two agencies will collaborate on research, development and the use of satellite data, along with training programs to strengthen NIA’s technical capacity.

They will develop space-enabled tools to support faster, data-driven decision-making in irrigation management. PhilSA’s programs will also be used to enhance NIA’s operational capabilities and promote sustainable agriculture.

Following the signing of the MOU, PhilSA and NIA will advance their collaboration through a memorandum of agreement , which will outline specific projects and implementation details.

Three-year agreement

The MOU will take effect for three years, with an option for extension depending on the agencies’ needs and project outcomes.

The collaboration underscores the growing role of space technology in addressing national priorities, particularly food security, water sustainability and climate resilience.