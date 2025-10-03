Phivolcs identifies Bogo Bay Fault as source of Cebu quake

THE Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs) has identified the fault line that generated the magnitude 6.9 offshore earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30, 2025.

In its latest update on Friday, October 3, Phivolcs’ Quick Response Team confirmed the onland extension of the newly named Bogo Bay Fault in Sitio Looc, Barangay Nailon, Bogo City.

Field investigations revealed open cracks, local pressure mounds, and fault scarps within a deformation zone about two meters wide. Initial mapping covered roughly 200 meters of ground rupture, but drone surveys showed the rupture stretching to about 1.5 kilometers, indicating a right-lateral fault movement.

“Field verification is ongoing to determine the full extent of the fault,” Phivolcs said.

The agency reminded the public to remain alert for possible strong aftershocks in the coming days and to rely only on official advisories and verified sources of information. (JJL)