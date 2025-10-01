Phivolcs: M6.9 earthquake in Bogo strongest ever in Cebu

THE magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo City on September 30, 2025, was confirmed by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) as the strongest tremor ever recorded in Cebu.

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol told One News that the quake registered Intensity 7 near the epicenter and was felt as far as Sorsogon, Zamboanga del Norte, and Misamis Oriental.

At least eight major earthquakes have struck the Visayas in recent years, ranging from magnitude 5.0 to 7.2. The 2013 North Bohol earthquake remains the strongest in the region at magnitude 7.2.

Phivolcs urged the public to stay cautious around weakened structures showing visible damage.

Bacolcol warned that aftershocks could cause damaged buildings to collapse and advised residents to consult municipal or city engineers before entering.

The agency issued a tsunami warning from 9:59 p.m. until 1:20 a.m. on October 1 but lifted it after confirming no significant changes in sea levels.

Bacolcol clarified that the Cebu quake was not connected to recent Taal Volcano activity. He noted that the country has 28 active volcanoes and 185 active faults, including the West Valley Fault, capable of generating destructive tremors of magnitude 7 to 8.

The magnitude 6.9 quake now stands as Cebu’s most powerful on record, though the strongest in the Philippines remains the 7.8-magnitude Luzon earthquake of July 16, 1990. (MVE)