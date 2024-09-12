Phivolcs: Mt. Kanlaon shows signs of eruption

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has raised concerns about increased volcanic activity at Mt. Kanlaon on Negros Island on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

Recent monitoring from the Phivolcs shows a significant rise in sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions, reaching 11,556 tons per day as of Wednesday, Sept. 11, and an uptick in volcanic earthquakes, indicating possible magma movement beneath the surface.

Phivolcs deployed additional ground-based and remote sensing equipment to track gas emissions, ground deformation, and seismic activity, it said in a statement posted on its website on Sept. 11.

The agency also warns of a heightened risk of eruptions and is closely observing the situation.

Meanwhile, the local government unit of Canlaon City, led by Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas, has ramped up emergency response measures.

These include evacuating vulnerable communities within the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and enforcing a no-entry policy in the area, according to a report from Salta Canlaon Official Facebook page.

Additional safety protocols have been implemented under Executive Order 67, series of 2024, including a mandatory facemask requirement due to high SO2 levels, a liquor ban, and a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Hiking and other activities near the volcano are also discouraged by authorities. / JBB