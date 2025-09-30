Cebu

Phivolcs records 100 aftershocks after M6.9 quake in Cebu

Large boulders are now being cleared along the highway in Sogod, northern Cebu Wednesday, October 1, 2025, following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the province. | via Juan Carlo de Vela
THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has monitored around 100 aftershocks following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30, 2025, at 9:59 p.m.

As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, October 1, Phivolcs reported around 100 aftershocks in bulletins posted on its Facebook page.

The first significant aftershocks were recorded at 10:24 p.m. (magnitude 5.0) and 10:33 p.m. (magnitude 5.1), both shallow tremors near Bogo City. A magnitude 3.8 tremor was then logged near Tabogon at 10:39 p.m.

By midnight, more quakes followed, including a magnitude 4.4 at 11:59 p.m. and a stronger magnitude 4.9 at 12:34 a.m. on October 1.

Smaller aftershocks ranging from magnitude 1.5 to 3.8 were also recorded in succession, with depths varying from as shallow as two kilometers to as deep as 80 kilometers. (JJL)

