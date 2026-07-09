Phivolcs: Winds carried Kanlaon ashfall to Cebu

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed prevailing eastward winds and the southwest monsoon (Habagat), intensified by the passage of Tropical Storm Inday, carried volcanic ashfall to Cebu.

In an online press conference on Thursday, July 9, 2026, Phivolcs Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division head Mariton Antonia Bornas said weather conditions play a crucial role in determining the direction and extent of volcanic hazards, particularly ashfall.

“Ang weather in general wala po itong impact doon sa kung magkakaroon tayo ng eruption or hindi pero malaki itong factor nag dedetermina kung saan papunta ang volcanic products, particularly itong ashfall,” said Bornas.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said air parcel trajectory data showed that winds carried volcanic ash from Kanlaon Volcano toward Central Visayas.

Quiblat explained that Pagasa's analysis indicated that ash emitted during the volcano's 7:30 a.m. eruption would take about two hours to reach Central Visayas. The agency later observed haze at around 11 a.m., consistent with the projected travel time of the volcanic ash.

He added that if Mt. Kanlaon does not experience another eruption, ashfall is expected to clear by Friday, July 10.

Environmental Management Bureau 7 Air Quality Monitoring Expert Arthur Niño Calupig said the agency detected an increased threat from particulate matter (PM10), or airborne particles measuring 10 microns and below, due to the ashfall experienced in Cebu.

Calupig warned that if Mt. Kanlaon continues to exhibit volcanic activity, similar ashfall events may still occur in the coming days if the same wind patterns persist and continue to carry volcanic ash toward Cebu. (DPC)