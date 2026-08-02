PHL dominates Laos, 4-1

THE Philippine Men’s National Football Team reignited its 2026 Asean Championship – Hyundai Cup campaign with a commanding 4-1 victory over Laos at the National Stadium in Vientiane.

Responding emphatically after a 1-4 defeat to Myanmar last Tuesday, the Philippines overturned a halftime deficit with four unanswered goals in the second half to earn its first win of the tournament.

The Philippine Men’s National Football Team now returns home for another crucial Group B encounter against Thailand on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, at New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

“Despite those challenges, we assembled the strongest squad available, and we are incredibly proud of every player who answered the call to represent our country. We believe in this team, and we support them one hundred percent—win or lose. They have our full confidence because we know the commitment, sacrifice, and pride they bring every time they play for our country,’’ Philippine Football Federation president John Anthony Gutierrez said.

“Every football nation experiences victories and defeats. What matters is how a team responds, how it continues to improve, and how it grows over time. This victory is an important response, but it is also another in our journey of building a stronger Philippine national team for the future,’’ said Gutierrez.

The result lifts the Philippines to three points in Group B with an even goal difference and equals the country’s biggest-ever winning margin over Laos in the Asean Championship, matching the 4-1 victory recorded during the 2014 edition in Hanoi.

“The main target was to win and to stay in the competition and we did that and move on. So congratulations to the team,” said team manager Patrick Reichelt, who scored a brace in that 2014 victory over Laos.

Head coach Carles Cuadrat likewise praised the response of his players.

“The boys responded well, understood what we needed in the second half and showed the right character to find a way to get the result,” said Cuadrat.

The hosts stunned the Philippines early when Damoth Thongkhamsavath capitalized on a loose ball following an initial save by goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad to give Laos a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.

John Lucero even the score for Philippines, 1-1. Five minutes later, relentless pressure from the Philippines forced Laos into an own goal when Viengxay Sidavong inadvertently turned Cole Mrowka’s shot into his own net after a quick transition initiated by Javier Mariona.

Jarvey Gayoso and team captain Daisuke Sato capped off the dominant showing with respective goals. / RSC