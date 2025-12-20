PHL dominates SEA Games basketball

The Philippines handed Thailand a double whammy as it beat the host country in both the men’s and women’s basketball championships at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games on Friday evening, Dec. 19, 2025, at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.

Gilas men’s team defended their crown with a 70–64 thriller, with the national team clawing back from a 13-point deficit en route to the 20th gold medal in the biennial meet.

Jamie Malonzo led the charge with 17 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, and three assists. Matthew Wright chipped in 14 points on 3-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, while Robert Bolick contributed 10 points.

Emmanuel Chinedu Ejesu and Chanatip Jakrawan each scored 13 points for the silver medalist Thailand.

Meanwhile, the PHL women’s basketball team sneaked past Thailand, 73-70, in a separate championship match held in the same venue.

The duo of Kacey Dela Rosa and Afril Bernardino paced the women’s team.

The two-time UAAP MVP from Ateneo de Manila University canned in 17 points, 16 rebounds, three steals, and one block, while Bernardino chipped in 19 markers, 12 boards, and three steals. / RSC