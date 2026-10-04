PHL hauls 29 total medals, finishes 17th overall in Asiad

TEAM Philippines won 29 medals — four golds, nine silvers, and 16 bronzes — as the 2026 Asian Games came to a close in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Once again, Carlos Yulo carried the country on his shoulders with two gold medals coming from floor exercise and vault events of men’s gymnastics.

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena added to that gold medal haul with a new Asian Games record at 5.91 meters, defending his title as Asia’s best.

Then, there’s Jeus Yape, who gave the country’s fourth gold medal by beating China in the inaugural virtual taekwondo competition. This was his second medal in the tournament following a bronze medal in the individual poomsae.

The Philippines finished in 17th place in the overall ranking.

The People’s Republic of China dominated the competition with 169 gold medals, 89 silvers, and 83 bronzes. Host Japan was in second place with 83-95-91 (269), followed by South Korea 39-43-68, India 21-27-37, and Uzbekistan 21-25-24.

Completing the top 10 were Iran (19-18-16), Thailand (18-13-21), Kazakhstan (12-24-48), Hong Kong (11-19-24) and Bahrain (11-5-6). / RSC