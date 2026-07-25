PHL Strong Group acquires giant Marjanovic

FORMER National Basketball Association (NBA) big man Boban Marjanović is set to reinforce the Strong Group Athletics of the Philippines in the upcoming 2026 William Jones Cup this August in Taiwan.

According to Marjanović’s agent, the 7-foot-4 center signed a short-term contract to serve as the team’s import for the tournament, which is set for Aug. 13 to 23, 2026.

Marjanović’s NBA career includes stints with the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets. / RSC