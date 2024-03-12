PHLPost helps businesses reach global markets

THE Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) is boosting e-commerce by offering affordable international shipping and support for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

This as PHLPost said in a statement that it still continues to send and receive mails and parcels in over 100 countries.

PHLPost said it will expand its capabilities to take advantage of the fast growing e-commerce sector and enable SMEs in rural areas that are not served by private logistics providers to access new markets through e-commerce.

As a member of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) since 1922, PHLPost said it works with other postal services to ensure reliable international mail exchanges. Headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, the 192-member UPU is a specialized agency of the United Nations that coordinates postal policies among member nations and facilitates a uniform worldwide postal system.

UPU mandates its members, including PHLPost, to adopt continuous innovations and integration of its domestic and global networks, to be the primary development partner in providing postal services. PHLPost said its membership with the UPU helps ensure a universal network of up-to-date products and services of member postal countries in keeping pace with the changing communication market.

Major growth

According to PHLPost, e-commerce has driven major growth in the parcel delivery business using the express mail service (EMS) as a competitive international express product to meet the growing needs of customers.

Mail service is PHLPost’s fastest means of sending time-sensitive items to addressees abroad.

Any articles such as documents, merchandise and goods, not specifically prohibited by regulations, can be sent via EMS.

PHLPost said it currently offers domestic and international express mails.

It said its international express mail service has bilateral agreements with over 45 countries with reciprocal exchange of EMS items.

Meanwhile, PHLPost is now coordinating with local government units in establishing Barangay Postal Stations nationwide for more efficient delivery, reaching out even to far-flung areas of the country.

It said the implementation of the new seven digit alphanumeric Zip Code PH from the old four digit will standardize addressing systems in the country.

PHLPost will also roll out the “Kartero App” or K-App, a real-time visibility system to modernize the delivery and efficiency of its mail operations.

Platforms

E-commerce in the Philippines saw its rise at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021, during which the government restricted mobility.

A report from the United States’ International Trade Administration published on its website on Jan. 24, 2024 states that “in 2021, the Philippines’ e-commerce market sales reached $17 billion, largely contributed by 73 million online active users.”

“This is estimated to reach $24 billion, with 17 percent growth, through 2025. The Covid-19 pandemic increased the eCommerce demand, with Filipinos working and studying from home,” the report said.

“The top Philippine e-commerce platforms are Shopee, Lazada, Zalora and BeautyMNL. Products from Asia-Pacific markets with free trade agreements with the Philippines are sold on these platforms and the top product categories include beauty, electronics, fashion, furniture, health, and household care.

The working population (25-44) actively access these platforms from their desktop and mobile phones,” it said.

History

PHLPost’s long history dates back to the Spanish colonial period. Spain established the first formal post office in Manila in 1767. But it was only 12 years later, in 1779, that the Philippines became an official postal district of Spain, expanding service throughout the archipelago. In 1875, Spain entered the UPU. This was announced in the Philippines two years later, the postal company said on its website.

Spanish rule in the Philippines ended in 1898.

During the American colonial era, the American administration created the Bureau of Posts under the Department of Trade by virtue of Act 426.

The Philippines officially became a sovereign member of the UPU in 1922.

Republic Act 7354, or Postal Service Act, was passed in 1992, creating the Philippine Postal Corp. as a government-owned and controlled corporation. / KAL