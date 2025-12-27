Cebu

PHL’s cue artists start strong in China tourney

PHL’s cue artists start strong in China tourney
Dennis Orcollo / File photo
Published on

FILIPINO pool players Dennis Orcollo, Reyna Maria Legaspi, and Carmille Buhat kicked off their campaigns on a high note at the 2025 JOY Heyball Masters Nanning Station in China.

In the opening rounds on Friday, the trio all notched victories against local competition. Orcollo defeated Zhu Hongming 7–3, Legaspi edged out Huang Yong 7–5, and Buhat dominated Dao Damudingjiamuqi 7–2.

As of this posting, Orcollo is set to face Sato Chiaki, Legaspi will go up against Sun Jung-Tse, and Buhat takes on Julian Serradilla. A win will secure their spots in the Top 48 of the International Group, while a loss will send them to the losers’ bracket. / RSC

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph