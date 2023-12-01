Phnom Penh beats Cebu FC in AFC Cup

CEBU FC suffered yet another defeat in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup after a 4-0 beatdown by Phom Penh Crown FC at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 30, 2023.

Japanese striker Shintaro Shimizu quickly found the back of the net and scored in the 12th minute. Another Japanese, Yudai Ogawa beat goalkeeper Florencio Badelic with a free kick in the 29th minute to double the lead.

Lim Pisoth, who came off the bench at halftime, had an impressive half for Phnom Penh and tallied a brace. He hit his target in the 67th minute. The 22-year-old Pisoth scored his seconr goal five minutes later to secure Phnom Penh the three points.

Australia’s Macarthur FC crushed Myanmar’s Shan FC, 4-0, in the other Group F match.

Macarthur FC remained at the top with 12 points, while Phnom Penh stayed at second also with 12 points but behind on goal difference. Cebu FC is at third with four points, while Shan FC is last with a point.

Cebu FC was eliminated from the tournament but still has one more match against Macarthur FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Dec. 14.