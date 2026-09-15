PHO: No need for dengue outbreak declaration

THE Provincial Health Office (PHO) is not considering declaring a dengue outbreak in Cebu Province despite thousands of reported infections and 21 deaths.

Cebu Province recorded 3,759 dengue cases as of September 2026.

Dr. Sheila Faciol, provincial health officer, said hospitals in the province are prepared to handle patients if dengue cases continue to rise, telling reporters on Monday, Sept. 14, that “dengue cases are still controlled.”

Hospital preparations include dengue fast lanes and consultations for patients experiencing symptoms.

The Provincial Government urged residents to keep their surroundings clean and empty containers holding stagnant water to eliminate breeding sites for mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus.

Faciol said the province’s case numbers had not reached the threshold for a provincewide outbreak.

PHO also reported that provincial and district hospitals have round-the-clock laboratory services, dengue diagnostic kits and sufficient intravenous fluids for incoming patients.

WHO advice

The World Health Organization advises households to cover water storage containers and empty and clean them weekly, while disposing of objects that can collect water.

Mosquitoes that spread dengue are active during the day. Repellents, protective clothing and window screens help prevent bites.

Warning signs of severe dengue include severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing and bleeding from the gums or nose, and these can appear after the fever subsides.

People with these symptoms should seek immediate medical care, according to WHO. / ANV