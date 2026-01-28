PHO oversees Carcar hospital following teen’s death

THE Provincial Health Office (PHO) has stepped in to oversee operations at the Carcar City Provincial Hospital (CCPH) as the Cebu Provincial Government investigates the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro appointed PHO chief Dr. Josephin Arsenal to manage the facility. The move comes after the boy's family raised concerns about medical negligence and a "fatally delayed" transfer to a bigger hospital.

A family’s search for answers

The 15-year-old victim was rushed to the Carcar hospital on Jan. 23, 2026, following a road accident. Sadly, he passed away two days later.

His family claims that despite his serious injuries, the process of transferring him to a specialized facility in Cebu City was too slow. This case is the latest in a string of complaints filed against the hospital over the past few years.

Understanding the referral system

Health officials are defending the current system, which is a protocol set by the Department of Health (DOH). The goal is to make sure transfers to large hospitals—like the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC)—are organized and efficient.

Rolly Villarin of DOH-7 explained that patients are categorized by their condition:

Critical/Severe: Sent to Level 3 hospitals (large, specialized centers).

Normal/Stable: Sent to Level 1 facilities.

Dr. Helen Madamba of VSMMC added that the system exists because their 500-bed hospital is always full. Without a referral system, ambulances would simply be stuck in a line at the Emergency Room. "It’s not first come, first served. It is based on the urgency of the patient’s condition," she said.

Upgrading local healthcare

Governor Baricuatro has been vocal about the need to improve hospitals outside of Cebu City so patients don't have to travel so far for life-saving care.

Currently, the province manages 16 facilities:

10 Infirmaries: Basic emergency care.

4 Level 1 Hospitals: Standard medical services.

2 Level 2 Hospitals: Equipped with ICUs and advanced breathing equipment.

While the investigation into the Carcar hospital continues, officials promised to keep refining the system to ensure every Cebuano gets the medical attention they need without unnecessary delays.