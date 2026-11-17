THE Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO) is investigating the deaths of a mother and her baby following a medical emergency at Barili District Hospital, after the woman’s husband raised questions about how hospital personnel handled her case.

In a video posted by Alcantara Pulse on Nov. 9, 2026, the husband, Jhovell Patlingrao, said his wife, Angelle Fe Isugan, 24, began experiencing bleeding at around 4 a.m. on Nov. 4. He said an ambulance brought her to Barili District Hospital, where they arrived at around 5 a.m.

Patlingrao claimed that a nurse was initially unavailable at the nurses’ station and that one had to be awakened.

He also questioned why hospital personnel allegedly performed an internal examination (IE), or vaginal examination, despite the prenatal records and ultrasound results he said he had presented to them.

“Why did they perform an internal examination on her?” Patlingrao said in Cebuano.

Patlingrao is from Dumanjug, Cebu, while Isugan is from Alcantara, Cebu. However, he did not specify where they currently reside.

PHO seeks incident reports

In an interview with the media on Tuesday, Nov. 17, PHO Officer I Dr. Jenina Canoy said the office had required the physician on duty and the nurses involved to submit incident reports following the allegations raised online.

Canoy said she has personally spoken with one of the physicians who attended to Isugan, though the PHO was still consolidating information and awaiting the official reports.

The PHO is also seeking an official report from Cebu Provincial Hospital (CPH) in Carcar regarding the assessment and instructions given by its obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) specialist when Barili doctors consulted the facility.

Canoy said the Barili medical officer consulted the OB-GYN specialist in Carcar for guidance on managing the patient before a possible transfer.

Barili District Hospital is classified as an infirmary — a primary care facility providing basic emergency and inpatient services — while CPH Carcar is a Level 1 general hospital with broader medical and diagnostic capabilities.

“The OB gave instructions, and the physicians on duty in Barili followed them,” Canoy said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Canoy said the patient needed to be stabilized and properly assessed before transport to Carcar. However, before Isugan and her baby could be transferred, they were pronounced dead.

IE and placenta previa

Regarding the husband’s allegation about the internal examination — given that Isugan’s medical records reportedly indicated placenta previa — Canoy said the PHO was still gathering the medical records and ultrasound results that the family brought to the hospital.

Canoy noted that the patient’s prenatal care was not handled at Barili District Hospital. Upon her arrival, her family presented records from her private OB-GYN, which were then relayed to the OB-GYN specialist at CPH Carcar for consultation.

Canoy added that Barili District Hospital consulted the CPH Carcar specialist regarding the patient’s condition and the necessary management prior to referral and that the specialist provided instructions on the procedure to be performed.

The PHO is continuing to gather medical records and incident reports, alongside the report from CPH Carcar, to establish the sequence of events and determine whether hospital protocols were followed.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of Isugan and her baby remain under review. / CDF