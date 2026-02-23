Phoebe Dynevor cast in 'Beach Read' film

PHOEBE Dynevor has been cast as January Andrews in the film adaptation of "Beach Read."

The project is based on the 2020 novel that centers on two writers navigating personal and creative challenges during a summer by the lake, with Dynevor set to portray the novel’s female lead.

The adaptation adds to Dynevor’s growing slate of screen roles following her breakout in "Bridgerton."

Details on the film’s production timeline and additional casting have yet to be announced, but the project brings the popular contemporary novel to the screen, focusing on character-driven storytelling rather than spectacle. (AMP)