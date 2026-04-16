Phoebe Dynevor says she hasn’t been asked to return to Bridgerton

PHOEBE Dynevor has addressed her absence from recent seasons of Bridgerton, revealing that she has not been contacted about reprising her role as Daphne Bridgerton.

In an interview, she said, “I just want to say I have not received a call,” adding that she would be willing to return if the opportunity arises.

The actress last appeared briefly in Season 2, after leading the show’s first season alongside Regé-Jean Page.

Since then, her character has not been seen onscreen, even as the series continued with storylines centered on other siblings, including Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Dynevor also noted that the show’s long-term direction was not fully mapped out during the first season’s production, leaving her future involvement in the series uncertain. (AYP)