Phoenix Asphaly Phils. unveils Calaca plant

PHOENIX Asphalt Philippines Inc., a key player in the Philippine bitumen industry, inaugurated its plant in Calaca, Batangas on April 26, 2024.

This milestone event signifies not only the company’s expansion but also its venture into the emulsion market with the establishment of an emulsion plant within the facility.

The Calaca plant represents a strategic move for Phoenix Asphalt, allowing the company to bolster its position in the bitumen market while also capitalizing on the growing demand for emulsion products.

Emulsion, a versatile asphalt solution, offers numerous environmental benefits, aligning with Phoenix Asphalt’s commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. / PR