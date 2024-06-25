PHOENIX Banilad to offer free motorcycle oil change

PHOENIX Petroleum invites motorists and visitors to experience the ultimate lubricant event with two days full of exciting activities and exclusive offers. The ‘Phoenix Lubricants Katuwang Mo sa Daan Caravan’ will be held on June 26 and 27, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Phoenix Banilad station in Cebu. Participants can enjoy up to P30 off per liter on Phoenix lubricants and free labor on oil changes for motorcycles. Visitors and guests can also take advantage of LPG swapping, discounts and giveaways, and learn about SB Finance’s Car4Cash product. Customers who avail themselves of the lubricants offer and download their lifestyle rewards app, Limitless, will receive a raffle coupon for a chance to win fuel vouchers, lubricants and signed merchandise during the short program to be held on both days from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Debuting in Phoenix Petroleum’s hometown of Davao City, the Cebu leg of the ‘Phoenix Lubricants Katuwang Mo sa Daan Caravan’ is the second of many caravans planned across the country. / PR