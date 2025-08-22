Phoenix, V-Green partner on EV charging

PHOENIX Petroleum Philippines Inc. has teamed up with V-Green Charging Station Development Philippines Inc. to roll out electric vehicle (EV) chargers across its stations nationwide, marking the first partnership between a local fuel company and V-Green. Under the deal, Phoenix will lease station spaces for charger installations, with three Luzon sites already underway and Cebu and Davao next in line. Phoenix executives said the collaboration reflects its “dual-energy” strategy of combining traditional fuels with clean technologies to meet shifting commuter needs. V-Green added that the partnership strengthens its mission to scale green mobility and expand its EV taxi fleet. The initiative supports the growth of sustainable transport and boosts the country’s EV infrastructure. / KOC