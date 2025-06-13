Phone ban in Mandaue jails pushed

AN ORDINANCE banning the use of mobile phones by the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), jail officers, staff and even visitors has been introduced to the Mandaue City Council.

The draft ordinance, authored by Councilor Oscar Del Castillo Jr., was approved on first reading during the regular session on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The proposed ordinance bans unauthorized use, possession or smuggling of mobile phones and electronic communication devices in local detention centers.

It applies to all PDLs, jail officers, staff and visitors who attempt to sneak in, use or possess unregistered mobile devices within the city’s jail facilities.

Del Castillo emphasized that the ordinance now gives real “teeth” to what used to be a toothless reminder.

“Before the ordinance, the reminder had no teeth. It was prohibited, but there was no clear penalty. Now, it truly exists,” Del Castillo said.

Under the proposed ordinance, anyone found violating the provision including PDLs, jail personnel and visitors may face imprisonment of three to six months and/or a fine of P5,000.

Del Castillo said the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) originally proposed a P10,000 penalty, but was adjusted to P5,000 to comply with legal limits.

The draft ordinance strictly prohibits any person from bringing in, using, or carrying mobile phones or electronic communication devices into the jail premises unless the device is officially registered and approved.

Use of such devices is only allowed in limited situations, such as emergencies, online court hearings and E-dalaw or electronic visitation, and only through officially issued gadgets.

To ensure compliance, jail officers and staff will be required to declare all mobile phones and devices upon entry.

Each device must be logged with its brand, type and description for record-keeping and accountability.

“Yes, the one bringing the cellphone is the one bringing the problem inside,” Del Castillo pointed out, adding how smuggled phones have long enabled criminal operations inside jails.

Jail staff found smuggling phones or electronic devices will not only be penalized with imprisonment or fines, but will also be disqualified from receiving city government allowances.

Visitors caught in violation may also be denied entry for a period of time as determined by jail authorities, in addition to facing legal penalties. / Yvon Maratas, Benedicto College Intern