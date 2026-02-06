Photos of Bernardo, Lucena mayor spark online speculation

PHOTOS of actress Kathryn Bernardo with Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala have circulated online, drawing reactions from fans and netizens.

The images were reportedly taken at Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, Makati, and were first shared by a TikTok user on Jan. 31, 2026.

Another social media user later posted on X (formerly Twitter) a collage of women allegedly linked to the mayor, placing Bernardo as the sixth name on the list. The post also mentioned actress Ashley Ortega, influencer Maica Palo and volleyball player Mika Reyes.

As of writing, neither Bernardo nor Alcala has issued an official statement regarding the circulating photos. / TRC