PH’s Anne de Mesa crowned 2026 Miss Tourism Worldwide

Anne de Mesa, a pageant veteran and certified public accountant, was crowned Miss Tourism Worldwide 2026 on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

She also won Best in National Costume, Best in Evening Gown, and Miss Celebrity during the pageant held at the Forest City Golf Resort.

De Mesa is the second Filipina to win the title after Zara Carbonell, who was crowned in the pageant’s first edition in Indonesia in 2018.

Other winners included candidates from Cameroon (first runner-up), Estonia (second runner-up), Belgium (third runner-up), and Thailand (fourth runner-up).

De Mesa previously competed in Miss World Philippines 2021, where she placed in the Top 24, and joined the Binibining Pilipinas pageant in 2022 and 2025, finishing as a semifinalist in both years. / TRC