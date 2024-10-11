PH’s S’pore win aims to spark padel interest

MANILA – The country’s title victory at the recent Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT) Grand Slam in Singapore hopes to inspire the youth to learn the sport.

Padel is a racket sport of Mexican origin. It is a mix of tennis and squash and is usually played in doubles on an enclosed court surrounded by walls of glass and metallic mesh.

Last week, Marian Capadocia, a seasoned tennis player, and Tao Yee Tan defeated Japanese Kotomi Ozawa and Indonesian Beatrice Gumulya, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5, in the Pro female category finals.

To reach the championship round, the Filipinas conquered Russian pair Victoria Fedorova and Anastasiia Ryzhova, 6-2, 6-2, in the quarterfinals, then clobbered Brazilian Natalia Oxley and Portuguese Constanza Kokorelis in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-3.

The tournament, participated in by 165 players from 32 countries, was held Oct. 3-6.

“I am so thankful for all the love, support, and encouragement the Padel Pilipinas team and Play Padel Community have shown me and coach Tao Yee during our finals match in APPT Singapore,” Capadocia said in a press conference at the Padel Play court in Mandaluyong City Thursday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2024.

She acknowledged the support of Senator Pia Cayetano, president of Padel Pilipinas, which is recognized by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission.

“A huge thank you to Senator Pia whose presence, both on and off the court, gave us strength. She cheered with so much passion and belief in us, which helped push us to compete at our best. Facing the top seed was tough, but having such an incredible group of friends, family, and padel fans behind us made it an experience we will never forget,” said the eight-time Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open champion.

“There’s a quote: it takes a village to build a champion. This is it. The padel community, Senator Pia Cayetano, Sir Derrick Santos, Sir Duane Santos, and all the coaches and teammates. This is where I feel that I have a village to lean on. We are very thankful to Play Padel and Padel Pilipinas,” she added.

Tan also thanked the Padel Pilipinas community.

“To the entire Padel Pilipinas community, thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Whether you were watching live, sending messages, or cheering us on from afar, your energy kept us going throughout the tournament. It reminds us how special and close our padel family is, and we’re so proud to represent you all,” she said.

Padel Pilipinas secretary general, lawyer Duane Santos, noted that Capadocia and Tan have only been playing padel for a combined three years more or less.

“Tao Yee with two years and Marian with less than one. That’s the reason why it’s even more amazing,” he said.

Head coach Bryan Casao commended Capadocia and Tan.

“Their training has paid off in the best way possible. They went in mentally, emotionally, and physically ready. It’s not only a win for Padel Pilipinas but for the whole country,” Casao said.

The triumph in Singapore and the silver finish of the national team at the Asia Pacific Padel Cup in Bali, Indonesia, highlighted the country’s future success on the international stage.

“So happy for our girls, Tao Yee and Marian. I couldn’t be more proud of what they achieved – the first All-Filipina champs in the APPT!” Cayetano said. “This win inspires not only our country’s padel community but also the new generation of young girls watching this.”

Padel Pilipinas, which is committed to discovering talents from the countryside and training them to become world-class athletes, will hold an Open tournament at the Padel Play court this weekend. / PNA