PH’s Tabernilla rules chess tourney

Filipino Tyrhone James Tabernilla defeated compatriot Keith Adriane Ilar in the ninth and final round to capture the boys’ Under-16 title in the Standard division of the 8th Eastern Asian Youth Chess Championship at the Cititel Hotel in Penang, Malaysia on Saturday.

The 16-year-old pride of Imus City, Cavite finished with 7 points, while Mongolian Burentsegsh Aldar, Chinese Lin Dianqi, and Vietnamese Le Minh Hoang Huynh scored identical 6.5 points.

Aldar took the silver medal while Lin settled for the bronze medal after the tiebreak points were applied.

Tabernilla prevailed over Chinese Junze Chen (Round 1), Malaysian Wei Yang Lim (Round 2), Aldar (Round 3), and Filipino Io Aristotle Nikolai Calica (Round 6).

He settled for a draw with Hong Kong’s Wang Ip Boris Chan (Round 4), Huynh (Round 5), Lin (Round 7), and Malaysian Feng Wei Ferris Lim (Round 8).

“I am very happy with my victory because almost all of the top players in Southeast Asia and Asia joined the tournament,” said Tabernilla, a Grade 11 student of De La Salle Santiago Zobel School Vermosa.

“I would like to thank De La Salle Santiago Zobel School Vermosa, Aksyon Atleta Imus Chess Team, my father Engineer Herbert Tabernilla, my mother Sherill Tabernilla, and my coaches WIM Jodilyn Fronda, IM Paulo Bersamina, Jayson Visca, Ederwin Estavillo, and Napoleon Ramos for supporting my participation here.”

Meanwhile, Filipino Jaymiel Piel of Ternate, Cavite conquered Malaysian Ree Herng Shen in the ninth round to claim the Open Under-14 title with 7.5 points.

Malaysian Kavin Mohan tallied 7 points to secure the silver medal.

Mongolian Ganganbars Zev and Chinese Cheng Gongpu garnered similar 6.5 points but Ganganbars got the bronze medal for having better tiebreak points.

Aside from dominating their respective categories, Tabernilla and Piel earned FIDE Master titles. Tabernilla also gained an International Master norm.

In the girls’ Under-14 category, Lila Alyssa Serina won the bronze medal behind Malaysian Mohd Afif Ainul Mardihiah (7.5 points) and Mongolian Dorjsuren Tselmuun.

Serina and Tselmuun finished with 6.5 points but the Mongolian was awarded the silver medal due to the win-over-the-other rule. Tselmuun beat Serina in the seventh round. / PNA