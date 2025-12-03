Cebu

Pia Jauncey dazzles in midnight blue at London Fashion Awards
Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey/Instagram
MISS Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey stunned in a midnight blue gown in a series of photos she shared from The Fashion Awards 2025 at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday, December 1.

“A night of firsts… My first London red carpet + my first time at the Royal Albert Hall = a night I’ll never forget,” Jauncey captioned her Instagram post.

“Thank you to the British Fashion Council for such a special evening,” she added.

The Fashion Awards is a prestigious annual event that celebrates excellence, creativity, and innovation in the global fashion industry.

