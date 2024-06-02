Piala falls short vs. Fujita in WBO AsPac fight

Rodex Piala failed in his bid for a regional title following a unanimous decision defeat in the hands of World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific featherweight champion Kenji Fujita last June 1, 2024 at thr Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Fujita fell to the canvass in the second but it was from an accidental clash of heads. The undefeated Japanese was dazed and was given enough to recover by referee Yuji Fukuchi.

Fujita quickly retaliated and knocked down Piala with a counter right straight later in the round.

The 29-year-old Piala landed a huge right in the fifth round that staggered Fujita.

Although Fujita broke his wrist later in the fight, he did just enough to get the decision.

Cebuano judge Edward Ligas scored it 114-113, Thai judge Surat Soikrachang had it 115-112 and Japanese judge Kazutoshi Yoshida saw it 116-111, all in favor of Fujita.

Piala suffered his first career defeat and dropped to 10-1 with a knockout, while the 30-year-old Fujita won his first title defense and improved to 7-0 with three knockouts. / EKA