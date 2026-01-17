Piala falls to Wilson in Australia

RODEX Piala suffered another career setback after being knocked out in his title fight against World Boxing Organization (WBO) International super-featherweight champion Liam Wilson on Friday night, Jan. 16, 2026, at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Boondall, Queensland, Australia.

Piala showed early promise, finding success with his body punches and even stunning Wilson with an overhand right in the second round.

However, in the fourth round, Wilson backed Piala to the ropes and sneaked in a vicious left to the ribs that dropped the 30-year-old Cebuano to the canvas. The referee counted out Piala with just four seconds left in the round.

Piala dropped to 12-2 with one knockout, while Wilson improved to 18-3 with 10 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Jomar Paliwen bowed down to undefeated Aussie boxer Billy Polkinghorn by unanimous decision in the same card.

Polkinghorn got the nod of all three judges with identical scores of 60-54.

Paliwen fell to 7-2-2 with five knockouts, while Polkinghorn remained unbeaten at 5-0 with two knockouts. / EKA