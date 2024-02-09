Piala fights for WBO Aspac belt vs. Carcosia

UNBEATEN prospect Rodex Piala earned the biggest fight of his career thus far, as he takes on Presco Carcosia for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Asia-Pacific featherweight strap in the main event of ARQ Sports’ “Engkwentro 12 - Binumbahay sa Masbate” show on March 8, 2024 in Cawayan, Masbate.

The 28-year-old Piala is out to prove that he’s ready for the next level by winning a regional title. He had a great year in 2023, wherein he defeated veteran fighters Jason Canoy, Marjhun Tabamo and Alan Alberca. Piala also owns a win over promising prospect Rhonvex Capuloy, who he defeated by unanimous decision in 2022.

Piala is facing his toughest opponent to date in the hard-hitting Carcosia.

Carcosia, who fights out of the Sanman Gym in Gen. Santos City, won two of his three fights last year. He walked away with a split decision over Arnel Baconaje and beat Alvin Medura by unanimous decision, while he lost to world-rated Albert Bell by a fifth round stoppage.

The 27-year-old Carcosia’s other two losses are from Aussie Jai Alexander and Japanese Musashi Mori.

Piala is 10-0 with a knockout, whilr Carcosia is 12-3-1 with nine knockouts.

In the undercard, veteran Rodel Wenceslao (20-19-2, 9 KOs) trades leathers with heavy-handed Jhun Rick Carcedo (9-3, 9 KOs), Brix Piala (8-1, 3 KOs) faces off with Ken Jordan (9-5-2, 8 KOs), Berland Robles (10-0, 4 KOs) takes on his stiffest test to date in a 10-rounder against two-time world title challenger Robert Paradero (18-7-1, 12 KOs) and Yeroge Gura (7-0-z e21, 3 KOs) squares off with Noli James Maquilan (8-1, 5 KOs).